Cwm LLC Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 84.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

TWTR stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

