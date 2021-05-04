Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 35,353 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 200,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

