Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

