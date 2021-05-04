Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 89,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,914 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

