Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.48 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

