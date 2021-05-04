Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 94.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

