Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $755.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

