Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after buying an additional 148,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $23,848,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

