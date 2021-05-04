Strs Ohio Has $3.09 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

