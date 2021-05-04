Csenge Advisory Group Sells 281 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Linde by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

