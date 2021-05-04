Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 498.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

