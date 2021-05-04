Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

