Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $32.09 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

