Celer Network Price Hits $0.0640 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $352.66 million and $53.69 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

