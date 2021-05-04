Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $6.66

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.66.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 293,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.