DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Las Vegas Sands worth $73,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

