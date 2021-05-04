Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,249.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

