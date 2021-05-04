Short Interest in ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Increases By 28.3%

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Shares of ADBCF stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. ADBRI has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADBRI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

