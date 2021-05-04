Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

