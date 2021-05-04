Barclays Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Barclays from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,200.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

