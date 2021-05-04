Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture AS (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,837.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture AS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture AS has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

