Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUN stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 145.37%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

