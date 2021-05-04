Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.