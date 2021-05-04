Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

LTBR stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.33. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.