Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.
WELL stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.