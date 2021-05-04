Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

WELL stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

