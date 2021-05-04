News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

