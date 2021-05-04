HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HSTM opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $785.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

