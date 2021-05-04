Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. Urban Edge Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

