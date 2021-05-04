Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Overweight

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.34% from the company’s current price.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

DISCA opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

