Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

