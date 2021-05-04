CRYPTO20 (C20) Reaches Market Cap of $203.04 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $203.04 million and approximately $176,614.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00009128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,766,743 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

