Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

WTFC opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

