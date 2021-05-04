Dora Factory (DORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.29 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $17.29 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $26.45 or 0.00047292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.00890561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,733.58 or 0.10250162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00101815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

