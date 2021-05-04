Rally (RLY) Tops One Day Volume of $30.95 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Rally has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $160.71 million and $30.95 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00273914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.01165901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00758953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,795.25 or 0.99747583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.