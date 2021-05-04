Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $175.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

