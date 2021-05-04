AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $2,770,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,874,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 441,499 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth $3,496,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,267,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

