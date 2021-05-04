139,284 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,893,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of American Water Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

AWK stock opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

