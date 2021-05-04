AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,858,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of TME opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.