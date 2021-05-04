Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

