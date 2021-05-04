Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quidel were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quidel by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.97.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

