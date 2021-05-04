Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $417.18 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

