Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 101.60

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,387 ($83.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,315 ($82.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

