Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AMG stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $165.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

