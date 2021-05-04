PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.13.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $35,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PROS by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 228,801 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

