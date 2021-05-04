Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ALNA stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

