PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of PWFL stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 133,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.