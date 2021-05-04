PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 133,147 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

