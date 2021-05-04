Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.04.

Workday stock opened at $243.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.80. Workday has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

