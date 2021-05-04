Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%.
NYSE ENIA opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94.
About Enel Américas
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.