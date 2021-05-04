Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%.

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

