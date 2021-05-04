JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €41.09 ($48.34) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.11.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.