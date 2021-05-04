Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.50 ($50.00) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

